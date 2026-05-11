A new week is here and that means brand new series and TV show seasons are airing on television and streaming online.

Looking for a new series to binge-watch, a new TV show to get hooked on with your partner or pals, or just want to know if any of your favorite shows have a new season or special out soon? We’ve got you covered.

While movies are great for a one-night escape, TV shows and streaming series require a little more commitment with (typically) a long-term payoff. Whether you’re looking for your next all-in TV obsession, or just something you can casually play in the background while you do chores, plenty of new TV shows and series are available to watch this week.

New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can watch the Disney+ streaming special The Punisher: One Last Kill starring Jon Bernthal. You can also catch the final season of Good Omens as well as a revival of the cult cartoon Regular Show.

Get your remotes (or streaming devices) ready and hit play on these new TV shows now airing, and don't forget to check out last week’s new TV releases right here.

Tucci in Italy (Season 2 Premiere)

Actor Stanley Tucci explores various regions in Italy as he discovers how cuisine, culture, and history are connected in this cozy documentary series.

Where to watch Tucci in Italy: The series premieres on National Geographic on May 11, with all episodes available to stream the following day on Hulu and Disney+.

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes

Taking place within the original series’ timeline, The Lost Tapes follows the surreal misadventures of Mordecai and Rigby through a series of “lost” episodic stories.

Where to watch Regular Show: The Lost Tapes: The animated revival premieres on Cartoon Network at 4PM ET on May 11.

The Punisher: One Last Kill

Ahead of his role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, this one-hour special follows Frank Castle, AKA the Punisher, as he is forced back into violence and vengeance amid a rising criminal empire in the city.

Where to watch The Punisher: One Last Kill: The special premieres exclusively on Disney+ at 9PM ET on May 12.

Good Omens (Season 3 Premiere)

Good Omens’ final season follows angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley as they are forced to mend their broken bond to prevent a new apocalypse.

Where to watch Good Omens: The third and final season of the supernatural series premieres with a single 90-minute finale episode on Amazon Prime Video on May 13.

Dutton Ranch

In this Yellowstone spinoff, Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler face competition from ruthless last owners as they start over in South Texas with her adopted son.

Where to watch Dutton Ranch: The drama series will premiere with a two-episode debut on Paramount+ on May 15, with new episodes releasing weekly on Fridays at 3AM ET.

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