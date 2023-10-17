Letterboxd, the cinematic social media site, is a great place to discover films to watch. You can sort the site’s hundreds of thousands of titles according to their popularity with the app’s users, or according to their highest average rating. And when the leaves start to fall from the trees, and pumpkin spices start to fall into every breakfast cereal and hydrogenated cookie in the land, that means you can also use the site to find horror movies to watch.

As of this writing, there are over 44,000 movies on Letterboxd categorized under “horror.” And if you sort those 44,000 movies according to their lowest average rating, you can see the movies that users believe to be the worst horror films ever made. Now, if you collect those titles — as I have done below — you will notice that the vast majority of them were released after Letterboxd launched in the fall of 2011. If you feel that makes this list less authoritative about the full scope of crappy scary movies, so be it.

Personally, I find it refreshing — especially since when you look at the list of what Letterboxd users consider the best horror movies ever you see titles from throughout the 120-year history of cinema and all over the world. In other words, a lot of horror aficionados who use Letterboxd ain’t wasting their time on garbage. And if you heed their warnings and avoid the 25 movies below, neither will you.

The Worst Horror Movies Ever According to Letterboxd Scary? Hardly! These are the worst horror movies in history, according to the users of Letterboxd.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: The Worst Movies Ever Made, According to Letterboxd