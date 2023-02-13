‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Is Almost Three Hours Long

John Wick fans are about to get more of their hero than ever before.

The runtime of the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4 is reportedly almost three hours long. At a whopping two hours and 49 minutes with credits, the movie is the longest in the saga of the vengeful hitman so far.

The first John Wick, which introduced Keanu Reeves as a man who had left his life of extremely stylish killings behind only to seek revenge after a group of mercenaries break into his home and murder his puppy (his adorable puppy!), was a taut 101 minutes. The sequel was 122 minutes. The third, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum was 131 minutes. According to Collider, Chapter 4 runs 169 minutes. So this one is not only the longest John Wick, it’s the longest by over half an hour.

The new film once again stars Keanu Reeves as John Wick, in addition to franchise stalwarts like Laurence Fishburne (The Bowery King), Ian McShane (Winston), and Lance Reddick (Charon). New additions to the cast include Donnie Yen as a rival assassin, Bill Skarsgard as a member of the High Table, and Scott Adkins playing another dude who will probably do some really cool action stuff in the film.

Here is John Wick: Chapter 4’s official synopsis:

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

Here is the most recent trailer for the film as well:

John Wick: Chapter 4 is scheduled to open in theaters on March 24, 2023.

