A new week is here and that means new movies are streaming at home this weekend. Lucky for you, ScreenCrush has your handy guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you unwind and relax as the long workweek comes to a close. You’re welcome.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit “play” from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can watch Maggie Gyllenhaal’s reimagining of the Bride of Frankenstein story. Plus, Netflix has a new shark survival thriller and Keanu Reeves stars in a black comedy directed by Jonah Hill.

Want even more options? Check out other recent new movie streaming releases here.

Below, discover four new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free.

The Bride!

In this reimagining of Bride of Frankenstein set in 1930s Chicago, a lonely Frankenstein enlists a scientist to transform a recently murdered woman into his personal companion. The Gothic horror-romance movie became available to watch at home on April 7.

Where to watch The Bride!: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Thrash

In Thrash, a pregnant woman trapped in a car and a marine researcher fight to survive when a Category 5 hurricane floods a coastal town, allowing hungry sharks to infiltrate. The survival thriller will be available to stream on April 10.

Where to watch Thrash: Netflix.

READ MORE: The Best New TV Shows You Can Watch This Week

Heads or Tails

Following a disastrous rodeo, a woman and her lover flee across the Italian wildnerness while pursued by Buffalo Bill in Heads or Tails. The Western comedy will be available to watch at home on April 10.

Where to watch Heads or Tails: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Dreams

In Dreams, an American socialite and an undocumented ballet dancer engage in a dangerous affair that becomes even more complicated after he secretly crosses the U.S.-Mexico border. The romantic drama will be available to watch at home starting April 10.

Where to watch Dreams: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Outcome

In Outcome, Keanu Reeves plays an actor who embarks on an apology tour of sorts after he’s blackmailed with a mysterious video from his past. The black comedy will be available to stream on April 10.

Where to watch Outcome: Apple TV+.

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