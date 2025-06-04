‘John Wick’ Recap: What You Need to Know Before ‘Ballerina’

The first spinoff film in the John Wick saga is almost here. Ballerina stars Ana de Armas as Eve, one of the ballet-trained assassins first introduced in John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. In the movie, Eve sets off on her own quest for John Wick-esque revenge, which sets her on a collision course with John Wick himself, played by Keanu Reeves.

The lore and mythology of the John Wick franchise is surprisingly dense for a bunch of movies that started with an angry dude looking for payback against some gangsters who killed his dog. If you’ve missed any of the films so far, we’re here to help. Our new John Wick video will recap everything you need to know about John Wick, the Continental, the Ruska Roma, and more. Watch it below:

Ballerina is in theaters this Friday.

