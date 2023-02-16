Ridiculous action scenes and adorable dogs ... what a combination.

In the new trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 we see both: Keanu Reeves’ John Wick back in action (and more action and more action and still more action) against endless waves of bad guys, and then occasionally getting an assist from a deadly (but, like, adorably deadly) German shepherd or two.

There’s also a plot, I guess, but, really, does the plot matter? It’s got Keanu Reeves in stylish combat all over the world, plus Donnie Yen with a sword. And it’s all scored to a not-quite-sad-cover version of the theme from The Sopranos, “Woke Up This Morning” by Alabama 3. Clever! Watch the trailer below:

In addition to Reeves and Yen, the cast of Chapter 4 also includes Bill Skarsgard, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Hiroyuki Sanada, and a totally unrecognizable Scott Adkins beneath a ton of prosthetic makeup. Longtime John Wick director Chad Stahelski returns to direct this installment form a script by John Wick: Chapter 3 and Army of the Dead writer Shay Hatten and Michael Finch.

Here is the official synopsis for John Wick: Chapter 4:

​​John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is scheduled to open in theaters on March 24. And many of these actors — including McShane, Reddick, and even Reeves himself — will also be seen in the upcoming Ballerina, a spinoff film for Ana de Armas set in the same elaborate hitman universe as John Wick. (That film supposedly takes place between the events of John Wick: Chapters 3 and 4.)

10 Actors Who Adopted Animals From Movie And Sets