Keanu Reeves Will Return For ‘John Wick: Chapter 5’

Oh, you think John Wick is dead? Yeah, he’s thinking he’s back again anyway.

At CinemaCon this week, Lionsgate confirmed that, yes, they are making another John Wick movie. Not a prequel thing where Wick shows up for a cameo before his death (or maybe his “death”) in John Wick: Chapter 4. Not a spinoff for someone like Donnie Yen’s Caine — although that is happening too, and Yen himself is going to direct that movie.

No this is a full-blown John Wick: Chapter 5, starring Keanu Reeves and directed by the franchise’s longtime steward, Chad Stahelski.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson said at CinemaCon that “Keanu, Chad, [producers] Basil [Iwanyk] and Erica [Lee] would not return unless they had something truly phenomenal and fresh to say with these characters and this world.”

“We can’t wait for audiences to see where the journey takes us next,” he added.

Unless Stahelski and Reeves are planning a full-blown pivot into the supernatural, that will mean undoing Wick’s death in a duel at the climax of John Wick: Chapter 4. Of course, while viewers saw Wick collapse after multiple gunshot wounds in that scene, and they also saw a sequence set at John Wick’s funeral, this wasn’t exactly an open casket situation. Stahelski never really showed his body.

So one assumes that in Chapter 5 we will learn that John Wick somehow survived his grievous injuries and faked his death to finally break the film’s endless cycle of violence that started way back in 2014’s John Wick. That’s where a bunch of thoughtless gangsters murdered his beloved puppy. Wick murdered the murderers, then their kin retaliated against him, and around and around it went for three more movies.

But you know what? That endless cycle of violence might have broken John Wick’s soul, but it made Lionsgate a lot of money. (The franchise has already grossed $1 billion worldwide.) So it’s going to stay endless, thank you very much.

