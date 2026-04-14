‘Jumanji: Open World’ Will Pay Tribute to Robin Williams

Jumanji: Open World, the upcoming sequel to the Jumanji movies starring Dwayne Johnson, will include a very special tribute to Robin Williams.

The late comedy legend starred in the original adventure fantasy movie back in 1995, but his presence in the classic ‘90s family film has hardly been forgotten over the decades, even as the franchise was soft-rebooted with a sequel series beginning in 2017.

The upcoming second sequel to that year’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle starring Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Kevin Hart will honor Williams with a special little Easter egg.

“This whole franchise would not have started without one man – Robin Williams,” Johnson told the crowd during an event for the film at CinemaCon on Monday (April 13), according to USA Today.

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“There is a little Easter egg for Robin that is in every single scene … Robin, as we like to say, this one’s for you,” the action star added.

As for the nature of the tribute, one of the original Jumanji game dice used by Williams in his role as Alan Parrish in the first film appears throughout the movie.

Johnson also shared the film is currently in post-production after the crew recently wrapped filming in Hawaii. In November 2025, the actor revealed Open World will be the final installment in the Jumanji film franchise.

Open World will see Johnson, Black, Hart, and Gillan reprise their roles from 2017’s Welcome to the Jungle and 2019’s Jumanji: The Next Level for one last adventure as the Jumanji game begins to bleed into the real world with dangerous consequences.

“I feel like in this one, the game rules don’t apply,” Hart teased at CinemaCon.

Jumanji: Open World is scheduled to release in theaters on December 25, 206.

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