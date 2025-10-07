Robin Williams’ Daughter AI Videos Tells Fans to Stop Making AI Videos of Her Father

Zelda Williams, filmmaker and daughter of the late comedian and Oscar-winning actor Robin Williams, is asking fans to stop sending AI-generated videos of her father.

Williams posted on her Instagram story earlier this week, calling such videos “dumb” and insisting any such images and footage are “NOT what he’d want.”

She added (via The Hollywood Reporter)...

Stop believing I wanna see it or that I’ll understand, I don’t and I won’t ... please, if you’ve got any decency, just stop doing this to him and to me, to everyone even, full stop. It’s dumb, it’s a waste of time and energy.

Zelda Williams has worked for years as both an actor and a filmmaker. As a voice actor, she’s contributed to TV shows like The Legend of Korra, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Transformers: EarthSpark. Her feature directorial debut, Lisa Frankenstein, opened in theaters in February of 2024.

Williams also said on Instagram of people making AI videos that feature her father’s likeness: “You’re not making art, you’re making disgusting, over-processed hotdogs out of the lives of human beings, out of the history of art and music, and then shoving them down someone else’s throat hoping they’ll give you a little thumbs up and like it. Gross.”

AI continues to make inroads into the worlds of social media and the entertainment industry. In recent weeks, a computerized “actress” named Tilly Norwood made headlines after it was reported that her creators were seeking a talent agency to represent her in Hollywood.

Robin Williams died in 2014. He was 63 years old at the time of his passing.

