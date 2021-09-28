‘Jumanji’ Is Getting Its First Theme Park Ride

Move aside, Jungle Cruise, because Jumanji is getting its own theme park ride. Following the success of 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and 2019’s Jumanji: The Next Level, the Gardaland theme park in Italy will be opening a new dark ride inspired by the franchise.

The original 1995 Jumanji, which was in turn based on a children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg, was a box office success upon its release. Over two decades later, Welcome to the Jungle arrived, breathing new life into the franchise. With a stellar ensemble cast consisting of Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, and Bobby Cannavale, the sequel is a creative reinvention of its source material. The Next Level came two years later, grossing an impressive $800 million worldwide.

While there’s no specific opening date for the new attraction, titled “Jumanji — The Adventure,” Gardaland has revealed that the ride will be opened “at the beginning of 2022 season." It has been described by Entertainment Weekly as “an exhilarating adventure” that’s “full of pitfalls, surprises, and dangers through the wild jungle.”

The first Jumanji involved a jungle-set board game that came to life when new players started a game. Robin Williams played a man who, after years of being trapped inside Jumanji, gets a chance to redeem his old life by conquering the many perils of the game. The sequels are centered around a Jumanji video game, which has the same immersive powers as the board game.

“The team at Gardaland are top notch creatives and storytellers who have designed an immersive experience that expands on the world created by the films,” said Jeffrey Godsick, Executive Vice President of Global Partnerships at Sony Pictures Entertainment. “Adding many new elements, fans will be transported far beyond their imagination, deep into the jungles of Jumanji.” The new ride teases thrills for both families with teens as well as young adult audiences.