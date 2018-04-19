You’ve heard of “elevated horror,” now get ready for “science thriller.” At least, that’s what Colin Trevorrow is calling the third Jurassic World movie, which he was recently confirmed to be directing.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, he laid it all out, explaining that each movie in the new generation of Jurassic films was kinda focused on a specific subgenre.

If I could contextualize each film, I would say Jurassic World was an action adventure, Fallen Kingdom is kind of a horror suspense film, and Jurassic World 3 will be a science thriller in the same way that Jurassic Park was.

So, what is a science thriller, exactly? Something like Outbreak, or Splice? Something entirely set in a laboratory? You could argue that all of the Jurassic movies have been science thrillers, since they rely on genetics and chaos theory in order to tell their stories.

He didn’t say whether Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard would be returning, but he mentioned that some new characters we’ll meet in Fallen Kingdom will become main characters in the third movie. He also name-dropped Steven Spielberg, saying that once Spielberg asks you to direct something, refusing is not an option.

Steven Spielberg asked me [to direct], and when he asks you, what can I tell you, man? In all honesty, over my past few years, I’ve grown to love and cherish the value of the gift that I’ve been given with this franchise.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters June 22. Jurassic World 3 opens June 11, 2021.

