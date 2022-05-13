Jurassic World Dominion May Not End the Franchise After All

The trailers and posters don’t beat around the bush. Jurassic World: Dominion is “The End of the Jurassic Era” — the final film in the saga, and one that reunites the original cast of Jurassic Park for one last adventure with the stars of the more recent Jurassic World saga. That’s the movie’s entire sales pitch: Come see how the Jurassic Park franchise ends.

But come on. We all know this won’t be the end, right? Jurassic World is one of Universal’s biggest tentpoles. Without a Marvel or a Star Wars or a DC amongst its holdings, Jurassic Park is about as valuable a property as the studio has. You really think they are going to just stop making these things when each one rakes in upwards of a billion bucks? That feels unlikely.

Asked whether this really might be the end — and if he would return for future movies — Chris Pratt told ComicBook.com that he remains “open to [the] possibility” that another Jurassic movie will happen and that he might be in it. He then went on to compare the series to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where phases of stories end but the franchise continues in perpetuity. As he put it:

I think maybe Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame is a similar comp because you've got whatever that was ... 10 years, 20-something films. All of these characters each had their own stories, their own trilogies, coming together. And you're like, ‘This is wild.’ You've seen these worlds collide. It feels the same way. You’ve got the Jurassic Park trilogy. You’ve got the Jurassic World trilogy, and it’s this big epic conclusion. Now, at the end of Avengers ... They’ve continued to make these Marvel films, but that does feel like a phase that is over. It's rolled over into a new phase, you know?

His director, Colin Trevorrow, concurred, saying he would like to see what another young filmmaker would do with the material down the line while noting “people were just conditioned to believe that nothing ever ends anymore.”

Where could they possibly have gotten that idea?!? Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to open exclusively in movie theaters on June 10.

