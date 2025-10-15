New Universal Theme Park in Texas Includes Shrek, SpongeBob, and Jurassic World Lands

Universal is opening its first park outside its hubs in Orlando and Hollywood, this one dedicated to popular kids franchises including Shrek, Minions, SpongeBob Squarepants, and Jurassic World.

The company said its appropriately named Universal Kids Resort will open next year in Frisco, Texas, and confirmed all of its themed lands with the concept art included above.

They said that the park will entire into an “Isle of Curiosity, a whimsical gateway with space for kids to explore” which will include a meet and gree and dance party with the characters from Gabby’s Dollhouse. There’s also a “Shrek Swamp” with a Shrek and Fiona meet and greet, and two “interactive play areas,” and a Puss in Boots “Del Mar” section with carnival games.

In “Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club” there are more water-based attractions involving Yellow Minions battling Purple Minions. (There are Purple Minions? You know what? I don’t need to know.) Over in “Jurassic World Adventure Camp,” there are meetings with dinosaurs and an elaborate “Lookout Towes play area.”

The “TrollsFest” section include “a glitter-filled meet and greet” and two more “interactive play areas.” And finally the Bikini Bottom, which according the press release features “oceans of nautical nonsense as kids can explore Mussel Beach for some rest and Pineapple Paradise for some playful splashing around.”

There is not much description of specific rides in the announcement, although the Universal Kids Resort website includes concept art of some attractions, including Puss In Boots swings and a Minions raft ride.

The Universal Kids park will open in 2026.

