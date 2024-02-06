Life always finds a way. And so does the Jurassic World franchise. Remember how they billed Jurassic World Dominion as “The End of the Jurassic Era”?

Not so much! We recently got word that Universal was developing another Jurassic World movie, this one written by David Koepp, the co-writer of the very first Jurassic Park (with novelist and franchise creator Michael Crichton) and the writer of The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

Whether or not Koepp’s script winds up being used, the film is clearly happening — and it’s already got a release date. The official Jurassic World Instagram shared a simply graphic with the date: July 2, 2025.

READ MORE: The Remakes and Sequels That Were Better Than the Original Movies

The film still needs a director, but Deadline reports that David Leitch is in “early talks” to helm the seventh movie in the Jurassic saga. Leitch is best known for his uncredited co-directing work on the first John Wick, and for a string of other action movies that followed, including Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, Hobbs & Shaw, and Bullet Train. His next film, a big-screen version of the old TV show The Fall Guy, premieres later this summer.

Steven Spielberg directed the first two Jurassic Parks, with Joe Johnston stepping in to direct Jurassic Park III. Colin Trevorrow joined the series to direct Jurassic World, and also returned for the most recent film, Jurassic World Dominion. In between, J.A. Bayona directed Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

At least at this point, the new Jurassic World will also feature a new cast, with neither Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard nor Jurassic Park favorites Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum (who all appeared in Dominion) set to reprise their roles in the next film. Deadline bills it as a “completely fresh take” on the material. (Completely fresh? What, like, are the dinosaurs going to be really chill and friendly this time?)

Jurassic World 4 (not its final title, obviously) will premiere in theaters on July 2, 2025.

Get our free mobile app