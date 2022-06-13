Universal Orlando resort already has theme parks and a whole “CityWalk” shopping and dining district, and every fall they’ve got haunted houses themed to movies as part of their Halloween Horror Nights. So this seems like a no-brainer: Making escape rooms inspired by classic Universal movies.

That’s what is coming to Universal’s CityWalk later this year. The company is calling it “Universal’s Great Movie Escape,” it will feature escape rooms inspired by Jurassic World and Back to the Future.

According to the press release, the rooms are “conceived and designed by the same creative masterminds responsible for the wildly immersive haunts of Halloween Horror Nights.”

Through interactive state-of-the-art missions, captivating storytelling and intricately detailed sets, guests will be swept into the dinosaur adventures of Jurassic World or the time-traveling chaos of Back to the Future as they solve their way through a multi-sensory experience like no other.

A lot of escape rooms are inspired by movies — mostly horror films — so Jurassic World seems like a perfect fit. Back to the Future could be fun to, if it involves somehow escaping the room by a certain time in order to return to the past or the present right when lightning strikes the Clocktower or something like that.

There’s all kinds of Universal Pictures movies that would be fun to turn into escape rooms, from Jaws to Harry Potter to Fast and Furious to The Mummy to Despicable Me. But If they make an Escape Room escape room, we’re are never going near that thing.

Universal’s Great Movie Escape is expected to open this fall in Orlando.

The Jurassic Park Sequels Ranked From Kind of Watchable to Horrible Jurassic Park has produced five sequels, none of them wildly spectacular. Here they are, ranked from best (or okay-est) to worst.