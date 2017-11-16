‘Justice League’s Delayed Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Finally Here

We finally know Justice League’s Rotten Tomatoes score, and, given that tone of most of the reviews published yesterday when the embargo lifted, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Rotten Tomatoes revealed on their late night Facebook show that Justice League has so far received a score of 43 percent, which could fluctuate a little as more reviews are published.

The score reveal was delayed a day after the reviews went live, ostensibly so that it could be revealed on RT’s Facebook show See It/Skip It, which has given two other movies the same treatment. A 43 percent on the Tomatometer puts Justice League right in the middle of its previous DCEU forbears: Suicide Squad has 26 percent, Batman v. Superman has 27 percent, Man of Steel has 55 percent, and Wonder Woman has, unsurprisingly, 92 percent.

Rotten Tomatoes scores have become a really important way for audiences to gauge whether or not they want to shell out for a movie in the theater or wait for the DVD release (or not see it at all). Oddly, the two movies in the series with the worst scores were both box office hits, owing probably to DC’s extremely loyal fanbase and also to those who just had to see what all the fuss was about. Justice League is tracking for a respectable $110 million debut in its opening weekend.

It’s worth noting that at time of publication, Rotten Tomatoes still hasn’t added the official Justice League score to its site, despite the fact that it was revealed hours ago on Facebook, probably to get more people to check out their show. But it looks a little weird, all the same, to hide the freshness rating of one of this fall’s biggest movies this close to its release.

Justice League hits theaters November 17.