Kate Beckinsale Reveals Harvey Weinstein Encounter On Instagram

On March 11, news broke that Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein is facing 23 years in prison for a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree. He was found not guilty of the two most serious acts charged against him, both cases of predatory sexual assault. In a revelatory Instagram post, actress Kate Beckinsale recounted an incident she had with Weinstein back in 2001 regarding the premiere of the romantic fantasy movie Serendipity starring Beckinsale and John Cusack. Read Beckinsale’s story below:

In her post, Beckinsale describes a situation in which Weinstein invited her over to his home under the guise of a playdate for Beckinsale and Weinstein’syoung daughters. Once the children left the room, Weinstein reamed into her, becoming furious over the modesty of the outfit she chose to wear to the Serendipity movie premiere. Beckinsale also notes that the premiere took place just weeks after 9/11, and many cast members didn’t deem it appropriate to get glammed up for the occasion. Beckinsale wore an understated white suit out of respect for the tragedy that had recently taken place, which sent Weinstein over the edge.

The shocking anecdote attests to Weinstein’s violent and unpredictable nature, described by several women who have spoken up since the scandal first came to light in October of 2017. Beckinsale’s post has received over 200,000 likes and has hundreds of comments. In her caption, she urges that although stories like hers may not technically be considered “crimes,” they’te nonetheless examples of inappropriate behavior in the entertainment industry that absolutely needs to change.