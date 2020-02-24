Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty Of Rape

Harvey Weinstein has been declared guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree after over a month on trial. There were six women who testified to his sexual assault in court: Miriam Haley, Jessica Mann, Annabella Sciorra, Dawn Dunning, Tarale Wulff, and Lauren Young. Dunning, Wulff, and Young's accounts were included in the trial to show Weinstein's history of abuse. But according to The New York Times, the jury acquitted him of the two most serious charges against him, predatory sexual assault. Before the New York trial began, Weinstein was already facing five previous charges in Manhattan. He also still faces charges for a separate case in Los Angeles, in which two unidentified women have accused him of attacking them a day apart in February 2013.

In 2017, the Hollywood mogul was called out for sexual assault in a New York Times story with a series of allegations from actresses including Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan. The first-hand accounts opened up the floor for several other women to share their sexual assault experiences across the Internet, reigniting the term #MeToo, which gained traction across the globe. Weinstein's New York trial serves as an important moment for the #MeToo movement, doling out justice for the dozens of victims who have spoken up about Weinstein's behavior in the past.

Weinstein will be sent straight to jail while he awaits his sentencing.