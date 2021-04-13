Kevin Smith Will Sell His New Movie As An NFT

The booming market for non-fungible tokens (or NFTs) has officially grown to include movies. Filmmaker Kevin Smith has announced that he will be selling his latest film — a horror picture called Killroy Was Here — as an NFT. Whoever buys the NFT of Killroy can then do whatever they want with it. They could distribute the film to theaters or streaming, or lock it away in a vault and never show it to anyone ever. It’s entirely up to them how to best enjoy their purchase.

In explaining his decision on Twitter, Smith wrote “Back in 1994, I took my first flick to Sunance to sell it. Now in 2021, I’m taking my new flick to CRYPTO to sell it!”

For the uninitiated (and those who do not have access to Wikipedia) an NFT is “a unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore not interchangeable. NFTs can be used to represent items such as photos, videos, audio and other types of digital files” — and, in this case, a film. Smith shot Killroy Was Here back in the summer of 2017. Here is the trailer for the film that Smith released last summer:

Smith also told Deadline, he’s “always looking for a new platform through which to tell a story, and Crypto has the potential to provide that ... Back in 1994, we took Clerks up to Sundance and sold it. Selling Killroy as an NFT feels very similar: whoever buys it could choose to monetize it traditionally, or simply own a film that nobody ever sees but them.”

So far there’s no information about when exactly the Killroy NFT will go on sale, so if you’re looking to buy a Kevin Smith movie, you’ll just have to keep following his Twitter feed and saving your crypto until it does.

