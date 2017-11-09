In the face of mounting sexual assault and harassment allegations, Kevin Spacey will be removed entirely from Ridley Scott’s upcoming film All the Money in the World. His part, billionaire Jean Paul Getty, who refused to pay his grandson’s ransom after he was kidnapped, will be played instead by Christopher Plummer, whose scenes will be digitally re-edited into the movie.

Despite this, Deadline reports All the Money in the World is still on track for its December 22 release date, which is in six weeks. Plummer will have to film Spacey’s scenes, which will then have to be put through post-production and re-edited into the movie. No word yet whether Plummer will have to don Spacey’s heavy prosthetics, but since Plummer looks much more similar to Getty than Spacey does, he may not have to. Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg have also agreed to take part in the reshoots with Plummer.

On Tuesday, TriStar and Sony opted to pull All the Money in the World from the AFI Festival’s closing night spot, saying in their statement that, “There are over 800 other actors, writers, artists, craftspeople and crew who worked tirelessly and ethically on this film, some for years, including one of cinema’s master directors. It would be a gross injustice to punish all of them for the wrongdoings of one supporting actor in the film.”

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

All the Money in the World follows the kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III (Charlie Plummer) and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother Gail (Michelle Williams) to convince his billionaire grandfather (Kevin Spacey) to pay the ransom. When Getty Sr. refuses, Gail attempts to sway him as her son’s captors become increasingly volatile and brutal. With her son’s life in the balance, Gail and Getty’s advisor (Mark Wahlberg) become unlikely allies in the race against time that ultimately reveals the true and lasting value of love over money.

All the Money in the World will open on December 22.