‘Alien’ Recap: What to Know Before ‘Alien: Romulus’

Alien: Romulus is the ninth film in the Alien franchise that started way back in 1989 with Ridley Scott’s classic sci-fi horror movie. That includes sequels, prequels, and even a couple crossovers with the Predator franchise. And the new Romulus movie actually draws pretty heavily on the existing lore of the series — mostly from Alien, but also from Aliens, Ridley Scott’s Prometheus, and even some of the other sequels.

If you missed any of the Alien movies through the years, or you just want a refresher before Alien: Romulus, our latest video is here to help. It recaps 45 years of Alien movies, Ripley one-liners, and Weyland-Yutani dirty deeds in just about 13 minutes. It would take hours to watch all of these films! Just watch our full recap below instead. It will fill you in on the story, the characters, the Xenomorphs, the famous lines, and all the stuff in between.

Alien: Romulus premieres in theaters on August 16.