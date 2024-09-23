New ‘Gladiator II’ Trailer Reveals a Huge Connection to the Original Film

The new trailer for Gladiator II pretty much confirms what’s been assumed about this movie since the moment it was announced that this long-awaited sequel would not feature Russell Crowe’s Maximus and would instead focus on the grown version of Lucius, the grandson of the former emperor and the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen’s character) in the original Ridley Scott Gladiator from 2000.

“Lucius," Nielsen says in the trailer to Paul Mescal. “Take your father’s strength. His name was Maximus. And I see him in you.” So there you go.

Other than that key difference, Scott’s sequel looks in many ways like a remake of the original. Mescal winds up a gladiator who fights for bloodthirsty Roman spectators, as well as a pawn in the political battles happening for control of Rome between several factions, including characters played by Denzel Washington and Joseph Quinn. Mescal even repeats Crowe’s famous line from Gladiator about doing something “in this life or the next.” You can watch the new Gladiator II trailer below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

From legendary director Ridley Scott, Gladiator II continues the epic saga of power, intrigue, and vengeance set in Ancient Rome. Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist. With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people.

Gladiator II is scheduled to open in theaters on November 22. If it is a big hit, Ridley Scott has already talked about doing a Gladiator III.