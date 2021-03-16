The popular BBC America series Killing Eve will end after its upcoming fourth and final season. However, according to Variety, AMC Networks is considering the possibility of a spinoff series inspired by the show's characters.

Based on the Villanelle novels by Luke Jennings, Killing Eve follows British Intelligence operative Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) on her relentless pursuit of the sociopathic assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). Created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the critically-acclaimed series racked up 19 Emmy nominations; Oh went on to win the Golden Globe for her role.

“Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon,” said Oh in a statement. “I’m so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season.” Comer added that Killing Eve was an “incredible journey,” one that she will be “forever grateful for.”

While a spinoff project hasn't been explicitly confirmed, AMC Networks and Sid Gentle Films Ltd. are keeping their prospects open. Said Dan McDermott, President of Original Programming for AMC Networks: “We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe.”

Season 4 of Killing Eve is filming in 2021, and will arrive on BBC America in 2022.

