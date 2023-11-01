New ‘Planet of the Apes’ Movie Debuts First Teaser

Apes. Back Together. Strong.

After a six year hiatus, we’ve got a new Planet of the Apes movie to talk about. This one has the somewhat unwieldy title Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and while it is set in the same continuity as the previous Apes trilogy — that being Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and War for the Planet of the Apes, which all featured impressively mocapped damn dirty apes — it features a new cast and takes place a ways after those earlier films in the now quite convoluted Apes timeline.

The full trailer for the movie premieres tomorrow, but here is a first very brief tease:

This new Planet of the Apes was directed by Wes Ball, who previously made the three Maze Runner movies. (Quick! Name the Maze Runner sequels! They were Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials and Maze Runner: The Death Cure.) The cast includes William H. Macy, Freya Allan, Peter Macon, and Owen Teague as the new ape hero of the series, Cornelius, who is the son of Andy Serkis’ Caesar from the last Apes trilogy. (Cornelius was also the name of Roddy McDowall’s first ape character in the original Planet of the Apes film series.)

Here was how 20th Century Studios previously described the movie:

This film starts an all-new chapter in the “Planet of the Apes” saga, picking up many years after the conclusion of 2017’s “War for the Planet of the Apes.” The screenplay is by Josh Friedman (“War of the Worlds”), Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver (“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”), and Patrick Aison (“Prey”). Joe Hartwick Jr. (“The Maze Runner” trilogy), Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver and Jason Reed (“Mulan”) are the film’s producers.

The full trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will debut online tomorrow. The film is scheduled for release in theaters on May 24, 2024.

