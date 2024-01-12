The 12 Most Anticipated Movies of 2024

It’s the start of a new year, which means it’s time to mark our calendars for all the upcoming new movie releases we’re excited about. Some of us might still be catching up on all the awards hopefuls now that Oscar season is rolling around (What do you mean you haven’t seen Oppenheimer yet??) but for those of us who like to stay up to date on these things, we have a list of the 12 most exciting new movies coming out in 2024.

The dual strikes and some inevitable calendar shake-ups have turned 2024 into a great year for movies already. Finally, finally we’ll see the culmination of Denis Villeneuve’s most ambitious space opera Dune, whose new release at the start of March is growing closer and closer. And that’s not the only sequel we’re getting this year: a new Deadpool movie, a new Joker movie, a new Planet of the Apes movie, and, somehow, a new Gladiator movie are bringing some of cinema’s most iconic characters back to the big screen.

Even Mad Max: Fury Road is getting a Furiosa-centric prequel with even more sand-soaked car fights. Aside from those, there are new horror films from Robert Eggers and Jane Schoenbrun, a new sci-fi odyssey from Bong Joon-ho, and a crime drama where Kristen Stewart dates a bisexual bodybuilder. Read on for more of our most anticipated movie releases of 2024.

