Kingsley Ben-Adir Becomes Bob Marley In the ‘One Love’ Trailer

Well it’s just about biopic season again, that time of year when famous people play other famous people in lavish biographies. And right on schedule, here is a trailer for Bob Marley: One Love, a fictional film about the iconic reggae star, starring Kingsley Ben-Adir as Marley.

You can see and hear Ben-Adir as Marley in the first trailer below. (At least you can hear him speaking as Marley; that’s definitely the real Bob Marley’s voice singing his classic songs like “Jamming” and “Exodus.”)

Ben-Adir, who is British, can currently be seen as a shapeshifting Skrull leader in Marvel’s Secret Invasion series, but One Love is not his first high-profile role as a historical figure. In 2020, he played Malcolm X in One Night in Miami, a fictional film about a real encounter between Malcolm, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke.

One Love was directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, whose previous film was yet another big biopic: King Richard, about the life of Richard Williams, the father of tennis greats Serena and Venus Williams. Besides Ben-Adir, the new film also stars Lashana Lynch as Bob Marley’s wife Rita.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

BOB MARLEY: ONE LOVE celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.

Bob Marley: One Love is scheduled to open in theaters on January 12, 2024. The press notes mention that the biopic was “produced in partnership with the Marley family” which may be something to keep in mind.

