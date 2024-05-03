Kevin Feige once gave Hugh Jackman some advice: Never undo the ending of Logan.

(Whoops.)

In an feature on Jackman’s possibly ill-advised return to Marvel movies in this summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine in Empire Magazine, Feige himself recalls this message he imparted to Jackman after Jackman released what was supposed to be his farewell to the character, in 2017’s Logan.

“I said, ‘Let me give you a piece of advice, Hugh. Don’t come back’,” Feige said.

He added...

You had the greatest ending in history with Logan. That’s not something we should undo.

Marvel Marvel loading...

READ MORE: Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Apparently, Jackman felt differently after his initial meeting with Feige about officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time in a team-up movie with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool.

“That question came into my head,” Jackman recalled. “‘What do I want to do?’ And as soon as I asked the question, I wanted to do Deadpool & Wolverine. I just knew it. I drove for another hour. Couldn’t stop thinking about it. And I got out of the car, called Ryan, and said, ‘Ryan, if you’ll have me, I’m in.’”

I think the way you have to look at it is the Marvel multiverse has allowed Jackman to play Wolverine again without undoing Logan. We don’t know exactly how Jackman’s character will be brought into the story, but clearly Deadpool & Wolverine involves alternate timelines and variant universes. This is not the same Logan from Logan. That ending still stands. So Jackman sort of gets to have his cake and slice it with his adamantium claws too.

Deadpool & Wolverine is scheduled to open in theaters on July 26.

Get our free mobile app