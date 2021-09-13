‘No Time to Die’ Featurette Introduces Bond’s New Female Agents

The James Bond franchise has not always had the most, let’s say, progressive depictions of women through the years. That has shifted somewhat in recent films, where the stereotypical “Bond girl” damsels in distress have given way to more capable, heroic female characters who are fully Bond’s partners in his adventures. The latest featurette for No Time to Die puts the spotlight on two of the new heroines in this 25th 007 film, played by Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas.

Lynch plays Nomi, another 00 agent in MI6 who’s been on the job for two years. (Remember: In the story of No Time to Die, Bond has been retired for five years after the events of Spectre.) Armas is Paloma, who is somehow connected to Jeffrey Wright’s CIA agent Felix Leiter. Both appears to do their fair share of butt-kicking in the film, and apparently Lynch and de Armas did their fair share of their own stunts based on this featurette. Watch it below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time to Die is scheduled to open in theaters on October 8.

