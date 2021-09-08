The first teaser for Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho gave us plenty of ambiance but went a little light on the plot details. The full trailer gives us a much clearer picture of what the movie is about — and that picture looks pretty exciting.

Essentially the film is a dreamy thriller that sort of involves time travel. A young woman in the present (Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie) is somehow able to travel back to the 1960s in her dreams, where she becomes a beautiful singer (Anya Taylor-Joy). But then her dreams turn into nightmares — or perhaps what she’s witnessing really happened some 60 years ago, and perhaps tracking down a killer who got away with murder.

It’s sort of a cross of The Twilight Zone and giallo, with plenty of Edgar Wright’s signature cinematic style thrown in. The film also stars Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, and Diana Rigg in the late actress’ final role. Check out the ultra-stylish trailer below:

There’s also a new poster for the film:

Focus

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In acclaimed director Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller, Eloise, an aspiring fashion designer, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters a dazzling wannabe singer, Sandie. But the glamour is not all it appears to be and the dreams of the past start to crack and splinter into something far darker.

Last Night in Soho is scheduled to open in theaters on October 29. This one looks fantastic.