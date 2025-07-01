I’m trying to think: How many Arnold Schwarzenegger movies have been remade by other actors? There was that terrible Total Recall remake with Colin Farrell in 2012. There was a True Lies TV show that was sort of a remake I suppose. Am I forgetting any others? Did someone remake Junior and I forgot?

Here is a Scharzeneggeremake for you: The Running Man, with Glen Powell now in the lead role and Edgar Wright behind the camera as director. Based on the trailer, it seems like the basic concept is much the same — a deadly reality television show that entertains the masses in a dark dystopian future — but the format of the show is a little different (the ’80s movie was like American Gladiators on crack) and so is the sense of humor (less amazing/terrible dad puns in this one). In that regard, it is a little closer to the original Stephen King novel that the films are based on.

On the plus side, at least Edgar Wright has a new movie, his first since 2021’s Last Night in Soho and his first action movie (a particular specialty of his) since 2017’s Baby Driver. Check out The Running Man trailer below:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

​In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.

The Running Man is set to open in theaters on November 7.

