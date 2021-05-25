It’s been more than 15 years since Edgar Wright has made a horror movie. Since his breakthrough with 2004’s Shaun of the Dead, he’s tried his hand at action (Hot Fuzz), sci-fi (The World’s End), romantic comedies (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World), and heist movies (Baby Driver). Finally, with Last Night in Soho he’s returning to horror — and to the past.

That’s because Last Night in Soho focuses on a woman (played by Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie) who somehow is able to travel back to 1960s London. The trailer doesn’t give away too much of the plot, but its visual style evokes the look of British and Italian horror films of that period. Watch it below:

Wright’s work is typically marked by its genre deconstructions and sly metatextual humor; his best movies manage to make fun of and celebrate movie cliches all at once. Last Night in Soho looks like a pretty significant departure from just about everything else he’s done in that regard; it doesn’t feel like a genre spoof or a winking comedy. Unless the trailer is misleading, it’s much more of a straight thriller.

The cast also includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Matt Smith, Terence Stamp, and Diana Rigg, the legendary star of The Avengers and Game of Thrones who passed away in late 2020. Last Night in Soho is her final film role. (Wright shot the film in the summer of 2019; its release has been delayed due to Covid.)

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller about a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences...

Last Night in Soho premieres in theaters on October 22, 2021.

15 Movies That Were Banned Around The World Whether it was due to violence, explicit content, or negative depictions of one’s homeland, these movies were pulled from at least one foreign nation. Here are 15 movies that were once banned in countries around a world.