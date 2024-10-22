Ke Huy Quan Kicks Butt in the First ‘Love Hurts’ Trailer

In between his child actor heyday in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies and his amazing acting comeback in Everything Everywhere All at Once and Loki, Ke Huy Quan worked as a stunt choreographer on movies like X-Men and The One.

So while he might seem like an unlikely action hero, his new movie very cleverly plays into his strengths both in front of and behind the camera. In Love Hurts, he plays a humble realtor with a dark past and a surprising array of fighting skills. Said past catches up to him, leading to what look to be a whole bunch of exciting action scenes.

Watch Ke Huy Quan in action in the Love Hurts trailer below:

READ MORE: The 10 Most Ridiculous Action Movie Clichés

The premise sounds a lot like Nobody, the 2021 action movie that cast perennial comedian and character actor Bob Odenkirk as a surprising butt kicker. Odenkirk’s character in that film was a regular joe and family man who used to work as an assassin for the government. Both films were produced by 87North, the action-focused production company headed by The Fall Guy’s David Leitch. They know what their audience likes, I suppose.

Here is Love Hurts’ official synopsis:

Quan stars as Marvin Gable, a realtor working the Milwaukee suburbs, where ‘For Sale’ signs bloom. Gable receives a crimson envelope from Rose (Oscar® winner Ariana DeBose; West Side Story, Argylle), a former partner-in-crime that he had left for dead. She’s not happy. Now, Marvin is thrust back into a world of ruthless hitmen, filled with double-crosses and open houses turned into deadly warzones. With his brother Knuckles (Daniel Wu; Tomb Raider, Warcraft), a volatile crime lord, hunting him, Marvin must confront the choices that haunt him and the history he never truly buried.

Love Hurts is scheduled to open in theaters on February 7.