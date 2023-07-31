New ‘Loki’ Trailer Reveals Season 2 Premiere Date

Old dogs? They can’t learn new tricks. Old gods? Well, when they’re the God of Mischief, they pretty much know all the tricks. They probably invented most of them. But they can make new seasons of television.

Hence: Loki Season 2. The show, which might be the most popular of all of Marvel’s Disney+ series (kinda hard to tell on streaming, where there are no ratings), is also the first show to return for a second season of time-traveling, universe-hopping adventures. All of the series’ key stars are back, including Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, and Owen Wilson. New additions to this season include Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan, and, despite his legal troubles, Jonathan Majors as at least one variant of Kang the Conqueror.

That variant, teased at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is the one that appears in the show’s brand new Season 2 trailer, which does confirm the show will premiere later this fall. Take a look:

READ MORE: The Weirdest Marvel Merchandise Ever Made

That is an extremely green automat.

Disney’s press release also confirms that Michael Waldron, who created Loki and was the first season’s head writer, and then went on to write Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is not the head writer this time around (although he remains an executive producer). Instead, the guy in charge on the writing side this time is Eric Martin.

Here is Loki’s new official synopsis:

The first season of “Loki” is the most watched Marvel Studios series on Disney+, and the second season promises new excitement as it thrusts the infamous God of Mischief into a new set of adventures with the TVA.

Loki Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on October 6.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app