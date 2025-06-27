The Worst Movies of 2025 So Far

2025 is racing by. We already covered the best movies of the year so far. So we have to do the flip side: The worst movies of 2025 to date.

The good news: After six months of the year I don’t have ten movies bad enough to make a full bottom ten list. The bad news: I’ve got eight. And these are eight movies are pretty pretty pretty pretty bad.

They run the gamut from high-profile remakes, to a dark expose of the music world, to another dark expose of the music world featuring a huge star playing himself (and looking very sad), to streaming tentpoles that were rumored to cost upwards of $300 million to produce, directed by two of the most successful filmmakers in the history of the medium.

Just to keep things honest, I decided to totally avoid cheapie, no-budget exploitation fare. I think at this point we all recognize that most movies based on old children’s books that have fallen into the public domain are not going to be great. Those films are meant to be made cheaply and quickly and capitalize on copyright laws. All of the films below, on the other hand, had the time and the resources to be good. They just weren’t. It’s a bummer. But that’s the way it goes sometimes.

Here are the eight worst movies of the year so far. Sadly, when we revisit this subject at the end of December, this list will almost certainly be longer.

