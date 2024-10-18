Luca Guadagnino Is Making a New ‘American Psycho’

A defining novel of the 1990s — and a defining movie of the 2000s — is getting an update for the 2020s.

American Psycho, the book by Bret Easton Ellis that previously became a cult hit (and a breakthrough role for its star, Christian Bale) in 2000 is set to be made into a. new movie. This one will be directed by Luca Guadagnino, the profilic filmmaker whose recent work includes Call Me By Your Name, Suspiria, Bones and All, and this year’s Challengers and Queer.

According to Variety, “The film, which features a script by Scott Z. Burns, will not be a remake of the 2000 film, but a new adaptation of Ellis’ novel.”

(I’m not sure what is the difference between a remake of a movie adapted from a book and a new adaptation of the book, but whatever.)

Ellis’ novel tells the story of Patrick Bateman, a wealthy businessman who is secretly a serial killer. The film version was directed by Mary Harron and written by Harron and Guinevere Turner, with Bale in the career-defining role of Patrick Bateman. With its shocking violence, and ironic ’80s pop soundtrack, It did reasonably well at the box office on its release, but then on home video it arguably became a canonical film of its era.

In addition to its film version, American Psycho has also been adapted into a Broadway show, with songs by Duncan Sheik.

I’m not sure what more needs to be said about American Psycho that wasn’t explored in Mary Harron’s movie, but Guadagnino is a major director — and with Suspiria he proved he could take a movie widely regarded as one of the defining ones of its genre and do something new with it. So maybe lightning will strike twice.