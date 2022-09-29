The director and star of Call Me By Your Name, Luca Guadagnino and Timothée Chalamet reunite for another tale of young love this fall — although this story is just a wee bit darker.

It’s called Bones and All and it blends romance and horror. I don’t want to spoil th especifics for people who don’t know the material (it’s based on a book by Camille DeAngelis). But let’s just say this love story is a bit meatier and biting than the arthouse hit Call Me By Your Name. Chalmet stars opposite Taylor Russell, and the rest of the cast also includes Michael Stuhlbarg, André Holland, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green, Jessica Harper, Jake Horowitz, and Mark Rylance.

Here is the first trailer for the film:

So far, advanced reviews of the movie have been very positive. Bones and All premiered at the Venice Film Festival back at the start of September and got mostly enthusiastic notices. The film will next appear at the New York Film Festival before heading into release in November. Here is the film’s official synopsis:

BONES AND ALL is a story of first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, an intense and disenfranchised drifter; a liberating road odyssey of two young people coming into their own, searching for identity and chasing beauty in a perilous world that cannot abide who they are.

Bones and All will open in select theaters on November 18. It will expand into wider release on Thanksgiving.

