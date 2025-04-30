DC’s ‘Sgt. Rock’ Movie No Longer in Development

I’m not sure any DC Comics character has spent more time in the Hollywood trenches than Sgt. Rock. The World War II hero, created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert in the late ’50s, was almost an Arnold Schwarzenegger vehicle in the 1990s, produced by Joel Silver. The project got far enough along that there were promotional items made for it; look around online and you can find Sgt. Rock buttons with Schwarzenegger’s likeness. (Never mind that the Austrian Schwarzenegger makes a strange choice for an American soldier fighting in World War II.) Later Bruce Willis took a stab at a Rock movie for a while, possibly with Guy Ritchie in line to direct. That one never happened either.

In the last few years, there have been new reports of renewed life for the Sgt. Rock movie, with Challengers’ Luca Guadagnino set to direct. Early rumors had Daniel Craig in line to play the title role, but then Colin Farrell was reportedly in line to star.

Now that version’s not happening either. Variety reports that while Warner Bros. was looking at shooting Sgt. Rock this summer, the project “is no longer in development at the studio.” The reason, according to “a knowledgable source”: “The need for exterior location shooting in the U.K. required a summer start date that the production couldn’t make, and filming in the winter was a non-starter. So the studio has put the project on hold with the hope that it can start up again in 2026.”

THR quoted an anonymous source who gave a similar reasoning regarding scheduling and outdoor locations, but then mentioned “another source” who “raised the possibility that Guadagnino remained untested in the realm of action movies, and even though the budget was in the $70 million range, a paltry sum for comic book movies, higher ups may have wavered in their confidence.”

The trade also said the planned film had Rock as a soldier fighting in World War II, and would have involved him “teaming with up with the female French Resistance fighter ... to find the mystical Spear of Destiny, the spear used to stab Jesus Christ during his crucifixion, which in lore is said to have supernatural properties.” The script was written by Justin Kuritzkes, who also penned Guadagnino’s recent hit Challengers.

Poor Sgt. Rock. War is hell, but there ain’t no hell on earth quite like development hell.