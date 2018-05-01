Lupita Nyong’o Starring in John Woo’s ‘The Killer’ Remake

It seems like everyone is remaking some classic movie these days, but director John Woo is taking it one step further: he’s directing a remake of his own movie, The Killer, but with one very exciting twist: the main character will be a woman, played by Lupita Nyong’o.

John Woo’s thrilling action classic is being resurrected and revamped, per The Hollywood Reporter, with Woo once again at the helm and Nyong’o in talks to be cast as the lead, an assassin whose name in the original 1989 movie was Ah Jong (and who was played by Chow Yun-Fat). The plot of the original follows an assassin who accidentally damages the eyes of a singer during one of his hit jobs, and in order to get the money for her surgery he takes one last assignment.