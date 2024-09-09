Macaulay Culkin to Embark on ‘Home Alone’ Tour

Macaulay Culkin is set to embark on a tour celebrating Home Alone.

The 44-year-old actor will host Home Alone: A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin, a tour across the US to celebrate his iconic 1990 Christmas classic Home Alone.

The tour will feature a special screening of the film, along with a moderated interview and Q A.

Carson Daly announced the tour on the Today show and said it will include Culkin looking back at “his experiences on the set [and] memories,” as well as speaking about “all the things about the movie.”

It will kick off in in Buffalo, NY, on November 30, followed by stops in in Kentucky, Indiana, Wisconsin, Ohio, New Jersey, Illinois, Massachusetts and more.

A synopsis for the tour states: “Relive the iconic scenes and heartwarming moments from Home Alone on the big screen, and then dive deep into the behind-the-scenes stories and insights with Macaulay Culkin himself. Hear about his experiences on set, his favorite memories from filming, and his take on why this movie has become such a beloved holiday classic.

“Whether you're a die-hard fan or simply love the holiday spirit, this event promises to be an unforgettable experience for all.”

Home Alone was directed by Chris Columbus and written by John Hughes. It also starred Joe Pesci, Catherine O'Hara, Daniel Stern and John Heard.

Culkin received a Golden Globe nomination for his role as Kevin McCallister. He reprised the character in 1992’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

