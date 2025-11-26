Macaulay Culkin Has a Great Idea for a ‘Home Alone’ Sequel

Home Alone is a classic for good reason. The 1990 Christmas movie is a staple during the holidays thanks to its cozy setting, hilarious hi-jinks and nostalgic atmosphere, as well as fantastic performances from a stacked cast including Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, Catherine O’Hara, John Heard and, of course, Macaulay Culkin.

The former child star even has an idea for a potential modern Home Alone sequel, and honestly, it’s not too bad.

Variety reports that during a recent appearance on his A Nostalgic Night With Macaulay Culkin tour, the actor revealed his clever proposal for a sequel, sharing he “wouldn’t be completely allergic” to reprising his iconic childhood role, though it would have to be done “just right” to work.

“I kind of had this idea. I’m either a widower or a divorcee. I’m raising a kid and all that stuff. I’m working really hard, and I’m not really paying enough attention, and the kid is kind of getting miffed at me, and then I get locked out … [Kevin’s son] won’t let me in, and he’s the one setting traps for me,” Culkin revealed.

“The house is some sort of metaphor for our relationship,” Culkin added of his elevator pitch, saying his character would have to “‘get let back into his son’s heart’ kind of deal.”

While diehard fans of the first two films would likely enjoy seeing Culkin back in action as Kevin McCallister, it doesn’t seem like director Chris Columbus is too eager to return to the McCallister family.

“I think Home Alone really exists as a … you know, not as this timepiece, but it was a very special moment, and you can’t really recapture that,” Columbus told Entertainment Tonight back in August.

“I think it’s a mistake to try to go back and recapture something we did 35 years ago. I think it should be left alone, yeah,” he added.

Still, considering the recent string of newly announced legacy sequels for beloved ‘80s and ‘90s movies, from Gremlins 3 to the new Mummy film, who knows what might happen in the future?

