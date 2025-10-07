Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Head to New Jersey in New Holiday Short

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are coming to New Jersey this holiday season.

A brand new short film based on 2023’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will see our favorite mutated, teenage turtles hit the Garden State to solve a mystery later this year.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chrome Alone 2 — Lost in New Jersey” will follow Raphael, Leonardo, Donatello, and Michelangelo as they travel across the Hudson River after a mysterious toy company begins to exploit the teens’ heroic image.

“We wanted to honor the Ninja Turtles’ history while asking what would happen if we put them somewhere completely unfamiliar. New Jersey became the perfect backdrop because it’s so close to New York, yet has its own energy and quirks that challenge the turtles in new ways,” director Kent Seki told Variety about the upcoming animated short.

See an official image from the short film, below.

READ MORE: 12 Movies That Were Changed Due to Controversy

As for the tone of the film, Chrome Alone 2 — Lost in New Jersey will combine the franchise’s action-packed martial arts and zany comedy with the chaotic, heartwarming nostalgic spirit of ‘90s family films, such as Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

“I grew up loving both Home Alone and the Ninja Turtles, and this project became a way to smash those influences together. The turtles are constantly in survival mode — but here, survival means figuring out the Jersey Turnpike,” Seki explained.

Plus, according to the director, the short could potentially open the door for more Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle stories in locations outside of their New York City stomping grounds.

“I think audiences are hungry for new ways to experience these characters. We’ll always love seeing them in New York, but throwing them somewhere unexpected opens the door to new humor, new stakes and new visual possibilities. If people connect with this one, I’d love to keep exploring that,” Seki shared.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Chrome Alone 2 — Lost in New Jersey will play in theaters before The SpongeBob Movie: The Search for SquarePants, which hits theaters on December 19.

A sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is currently scheduled for release on September 17, 2027.

Get our free mobile app