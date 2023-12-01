Macaulay Culkin Reunites With ‘Home Alone’ Mom Catherine O’Hara at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Home Alone’s Kevin McAllister will never be lost again — at least not in Hollywood.

The film’s iconic star, Macaulay Culkin, was honored with his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today. The ceremony included appearances from Culkin’s Party Monster co-star Natasha Lyonne and Catherine O’Hara, who played Kevin’s somewhat forgetful mom in the first two Home Alone films.

In her speech, O’Hara paid tribute to Culkin’s gifts as an actor, and his sense of humor, noting it was “A gift that dear John Hughes obviously recognized in Macaulay ... it's a sign of intelligence in a child and a key to survival at any age. You have brought that sense of sweet yet twisted, yet totally relatable, sense of humor to everything you have chosen to do since Home Alone."

Culkin could be seen wiping away tears as O’Hara wrapped up her speech. She thanked Culkin for letting her be a part of his big moment, despite the fact that she was “your fake mom that left you home alone not once but twice.”

“I’m so proud of you,” she added.

Culkin, now 43 years old, got his start in show business in the mid 1980s. By the late ’80s, he’d graduated to work in features, and had a scene stealing role in 1989’s Uncle Buck opposite John Candy. The film’s writer and director, John Hughes, took note of Culkin’s talents and then recommended him to director Chris Columbus for Home Alone (which Hughes also wrote). The film made Culkin a megastar at the age of 10. He starred in a sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, and he headlined numerous other films in the period, including The Good Son, Getting Even With Dad, The Pagemaster, and Richie Rich.

You can watch the entire ceremony honoring Culkin and revealing his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame below.

