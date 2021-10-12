The holidays have come early this year, with Disney+ sharing the first official trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone. Reimagining the iconic Home Alone franchise, the action comedy arrives on the platform later this November. Home Sweet Home Alone is directed by Dan Mazer, with a screenplay from Mikey Day & Streeter Seidell.

Watch the preview clip below, which introduces us to Max Mercer (Archie Yates), a young boy who — just like Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McAllister — is left home alone while his family travels for the holidays:

Alongside Yates, the cast includes Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell. As shown in the trailer Devin Ratray appears in the new film as the grownup Buzz McAllister — revealing that Home Sweet Home Alone is officially a sequel to the original movie. It is the sixth film in the franchise, following the 2012 made-for-TV movie Home Alone: The Holiday Heist.

“Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom set their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers…and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out,” reads Disney+’s official plot synopsis. “Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home.”

Home Sweet Home Alone will debut on Disney+ Day, November 12. You can sign up for Disney+ here.