Magic Mike Returns in the First ‘Last Dance’ Trailer

It’s been seven years since the last Magic Mike movie. (Seven years feels like about 100 years to me, how about you?) But now star Channing Tatum and director Steven Soderbergh return with what they’re calling Magic Mike’s Last Dance. I guess those rock-hard abs don’t last forever.

The film was first announced as an exclusive original for HBO Max, but it’s now going to debut in theaters first next Valentine’s Day. While most of the great Magic Mike supporting cast isn’t around for this second sequel, we do at least get the addition of Salma Hayek, playing Mike’s (Tatum) artistic collaborator on a brand new project in London. The trailer gives you a pretty good look at the, uh, goods. Watch it below:

In addition to Soderbergh, who directed the original Magic Mike and shot and edited Magic Mike XXL, Last Dance also features a script from Reid Carolin, who wrote all three films in the franchise to date. Here is Magic Mike’s Last Dance’s official synopsis:

“Magic” Mike Lane (Tatum) takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse…and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he—and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape—be able to pull it off?

Magic Mike’s Last Dance is scheduled to premiere exclusively in theaters on February 10, 2023.

