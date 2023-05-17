Everything New Streaming on Max at Launch
When HBO Max gets rebranded as simply “Max” next week, Warner Bros. Discovery is beefing up the new(ish) streaming service’s library with a bunch of new movies and television shows.
The first wave of Max programming includes the debut of the long-awaited Gremlins animatd series, Secrets of the Mogwai, along with the return of the cult animated series Clone High, and the streaming debut of the recent DC movie Shazam! Fury of the Gods. There’s also a new series inspired by the SmartLess podcast, and in the first few weeks of Max’s existence, they’ll be adding a new Sarah Silverman comedy special, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, a new season of The Righteous Gemstones, Avatar: The Way of Water, and a whole lot more.
Check out the full first wave of Max titles below:
May 23
Bama Rush (Max Original)
Clone High, Season 1 (Max Original)
German Genius (Max Original)
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)
Gremlins: Secrets Of The Mogwai, Season 1 (Max Original)
Growing Floret (Magnolia Network)
How To Create A Sex Scandal (Max Original)
Maine Cabin Masters, Season 8 (Magnolia Network)
Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023)
SmartLess: On The Road (Max Original)
Talking Sopranos Podcast
Villainous, Season 1A (Cartoon Network)
What Am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel (Max Original)
Windy City Rehab (HGTV)
May 24
Expedition Unknown (Discovery)
May 25
100 Years Of Warner Bros. The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of (Max Original)
Blippi Wonders, Season 2C (Cartoon Network)
Lellobee City Farm, Season 3 (Cartoon Network)
Teen Titans Go!, Season 8A (Cartoon Network)
Total DramaRama: A Very Special Special, That’s Quite Special (Cartoon Network, 2023)
Vlad and Niki, Season 2A
Vgly (Max Original)
May 26
100 Day Dream Home (HGTV)
Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO Original)
Kendra Sells Hollywood, Seasons 1-2
Mark Rober's Revengineers (Discovery)
Unicorn: Warriors Eternal (Adult Swim)
May 27
Guy’s Ranch Kitchen (Food Network)
Impractical Jokers, (Collection of 100 episodes from seasons 1-8)
Impractical Jokers, Season 10A + Roadblock Special
Put a Ring on It (OWN)
Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love (HBO Original)
May 28
American Monster (ID)
Collateral Beauty (2016)
Married To Evil (ID)
Otter Dynasty (Animal Planet)
Silos Baking Competition (Magnolia Network)
May 29
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Pillow Talk (TLC)
Motel Rescue (Magnolia Network)
Reality (HBO Original)
The Curious Case of Natalia Grace (ID)
May 30
Angie Tribeca, Seasons 1-3 (TBS)
Craig of the Creek, Season 4F (Cartoon Network)
Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico (CNN)
May 31
Ghost Adventures: Lake of Death (Discovery)
June 1
3:10 to Yuma (2007)
A Star Is Born (1954)
A Star Is Born (1976)
Army of Darkness (1993)
Balls of Fury (2007)
Beautiful Creatures (2013)
Big Daddy (1999)
Breach (2007)
Bulworth (1998)
Class Act (1992)
Click (2006)
Dave (1993)
David Copperfield (1935)
Demolition Man (1993)
Diggers (2006)
Dog Day Afternoon (1975)
Dolphin Tale (2011)
Dumb & Dumber (1994)
Dumb & Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)
Eastern Promises (2007)
Edge of Darkness (2010)
Eli Roth Presents: The Legion Of Exorcists (Travel Channel)
Enter The Dragon (1973)
Fame (1980)
Fifty Shades Darker (2017, Extended Version)
Fifty Shades Freed (2018, Extended Version)
Gold Diggers of 1933
Gold Diggers of 1935
Grease (1978)
Hairspray (2007)
I Origins (2014)
I, Tonya (2017)
Jackie Brown (1997)
Jeremiah Johnson (1972)
Jersey Boys (2014)
Just Mercy (2019)
Knock Knock (2015)
Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
Magic Mike (2012)
Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat (2002)
Military Wives (2019)
Moneyball (2011)
Monster-In-Law (2005)
Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)
Moonlight (2016)
Naked.Loud.Proud (Max Original)
Narc (2002)
National Lampoon's European Vacation (1985)
Never Say Never Again (1983)
Objective, Burma! (1945)
On Moonlight Bay (1951)
Operation Crossbow (1965)
Police Academy (1984)
Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985)
Police Academy 3: Back In Training (1986)
Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol (1987)
Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach (1988)
Radio (2003)
Ready Player One (2018)
Romance on the High Seas (1948)
Selena (1997)
Sex And The City (2008)
Sex And The City 2 (2010)
Sunday in New York (1964)
Tea for Two (1950)
The Big Wedding (2013)
The Blackcoat's Daughter (2015)
The Boy Next Door (2015)
The Dead Files (Travel Channel)
The Drop (2014)
The Evil Dead (1981)
The Evil Dead (2013)
The Evil Dead II (1987)
The Family (2013)
The Hurt Locker (2009)
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete (2013)
The Lodge (2019)
The Nun's Story (1959)
The Painter and the Thief (2020)
The Saint (1997)
The Turning Point (1977)
Tooth Fairy (2010)
Woodstock: The Director's Cut (1994)
X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)
You're Next (2013)
June 2
Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023)
Painting With John, Season 3 (HBO Original)
Well Designed (Magnolia Network)
June 4
90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days (TLC)
Battle on the Beach (HGTV)
The Idol (HBO Original) *4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
June 5
Louisiana Law (Animal Planet)
June 6
Burden of Proof (HBO Original)
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1E (Cartoon Network)
June 7
Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) *4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
Ghost Adventures (Discovery)
June 8
A Star Is Born (2018)
American Pain (Max Original)
June 9
AEW All Access (TBS)
First Five (Max Original)
June 10
Build It Forward (HGTV)
Red 2 (2013)
Walker, Season 3
June 12
Celebrity IOU, Season 4A (HGTV)
June 13
Vacation (2015)
June 14
How Do You Measure A Year? (HBO Original)
Small Town Potential (HGTV)
June 15
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, Season 3
Crack Addicts (TLC)
Outchef'd (Food Network)
Rap Battlefield, Season 2 (Max Original)
June 16
Hoffman Family Gold (Discovery)
Meet the Batwheels shorts, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)
The Cabin Chronicles, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)
June 17
John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO Original)
June 18
Beachside Brawl (Food Network)
The Great Food Truck Race: David vs. Goliath (Food Network)
The Righteous Gemstones, Season 3 (HBO Original)
We Baby Bears, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)
June 19
Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days (Discovery)
June 21
7 Little Johnstons (TLC)
The Stroll (HBO Original)
June 22
And Just Like That…, Season 2 (Max Original) *4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
Christina On The Coast (HGTV)
Downey's Dream Cars (Max Original)
June 23
Rich & Shameless, Season 2A (TNT)
Teen Titans Go!, Season 8B (Cartoon Network)
June 25
Mini Reni (Magnolia Network)
June 26
Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham (2023)
June 27
Chopped (Food Network)
Taylor Mac's 24-Decade History of Popular Music (HBO Original)
June 28
Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (HBO Original)
June 29
Revealed (HGTV)
Ten-Year-Old Tom, Season 2 (Max Original)
Warrior, Season 3 (Max Original)
June 30
Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 7 (Magnolia Network)