Everything New on Max in July 2023
Steven Soderbergh’s latest post-retirement series comes to Max next month. Full Circle, according to the official synopsis, is “the story of an investigation into a botched kidnapping that uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City” and features a cast that includes Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Jim Gaffigan, Jharrel Jerome, Timothy Olyphant, CCH Pounder, and Dennis Quaid.
Max is also getting more episodes of The Idol, the final episodes of The Righteous Gemstones and How to With John Wilson, a new documentary about Oscar De La Hoya, a Barbie Dreamhouse-related reality series, and a rebooted version of Project Greenlight featuring new mentors and filmmakers. Library titles joining the service in July include The Road Warrior, American Sniper, Caddyshack, King Kong, V For Vendetta, Under the Silver Lake, and Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Max in July 2023.
July 1
300 (2006)
17 Again (2009)
20th Century Women (2016)
A Life Less Ordinary (1997)
A Walk in the Woods (2015)
American Sniper (2014)
Angels Sing (2013)
Ballet 422 (2014)
Barbershop (2002)
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)
Beauty Shop (2005)
Because of Winn-Dixie (2005)
Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze - Live From Laurel Canyon (2023), HBO Original
Bullitt (1968)
Caddyshack (1980)
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Compliance (2012)
Cujo (1983)
Cunningham (2019)
Deep Blue Sea (1999)
Detour (2017)
Double Impact (1991)
Dracula II: Ascension (2003)
Dunkirk (2017)
Election (1999)
Elizabethtown (2005)
Far From the Madding Crowd (2015)
Fast Color (2018)
Flawless (2008)
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)
Ghosts of Mississippi (1996)
Girl Happy (1965)
Going in Style (1979)
Good Will Hunting (1997)
Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1969)
Headhunters (2012)
Horrible Bosses (2011)
Hotel Artemis (2018)
Immortals (2011)
Jonah Hex (2010)
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)
Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)
King Kong (1933)
Klute (1971)
Lakeview Terrace (2008)
Lethal Weapon (1987)
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)
Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1982)
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)
The Meg (2018)
Monsters and Men (2018)
Mortal Kombat (1995)
Nancy Drew (2007)
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)
Nico, 1988 (2018)
Nights In Rodanthe (2008)
Poseidon (2006)
Prince Avalanche (2013)
Pulp Fiction (1994)
Rampage (2018)
Rush Hour (1998)
Rush Hour 2 (2001)
Rush Hour 3 (2007)
Serendipity (2001)
Shakespeare in Love (1998)
Shirley (2020)
Shoplifters (2018)
Southside with You (2016)
Steel (1997)
Sydney White (2007)
Teen Witch (1989)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)
Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)
Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny (2006)
Tequila Sunrise (1988)
The Animatrix (2003)
The Blind Side (2009)
The Descent (2006)
The Descent: Part II (2009)
The Delta Force (1986)
The Frozen Ground (2013)
The Good Heart (2010)
The Perfect Storm (2000)
The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)
The Skeleton Twins (2014)
Thirteen Ghosts (2001)
TMNT (2007)
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)
True Story (2015)
Tyrel (2018)
Under the Cherry Moon (1986)
Under the Silver Lake (2018)
V for Vendetta (2005)
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)
Wes Craven Presents: Dracula III: Legacy (2005)
What A Girl Wants (2003)
Where the Wild Things Are (2009)
Yogi Bear (Movie, 2010)
July 3
Married to Evil, Season 1, ID
July 4
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise: Pillow Talk, Season 3, TLC
Batwheels, Season 1F
El Jardin de Bronce, Season 3, HBO
July 6
Barnwood Builders, Season 16, Magnolia Network
Shaun White: The Last Run (2023), Max Original
July 7
Ed Stafford: First Man Out, Season 3A, Discovery
My Adventures with Superman, Season 1
The Plot Thickens, Season 4
Wanted: Millionaire, Max Original
July 8
Capturing Home, Season 2, Magnolia Network
July 9
Last Call: When A Serial Killer Stalked Queer New York, HBO Original
Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 6, Travel Channel
July 10
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 5, TLC
BBQ Brawl, Season 4, Food Network
Flip the Strip, Season 1, HGTV
Lil Jon Wants To Do What?, Season 2, HGTV
People Magazine Investigates, Season 7, ID
July 11
Craig of the Creek, Season 5A
High Speed Chase, Season 1, ID
Outdaughtered, Season 6, TLC
July 13
Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life, Season 2, Travel Channel
Full Circle, Max Original
Gray Matter (2023)
Project Greenlight (Reboot), Season 1, Max Original
July 14
La Narcosatanica, HBO
Time Zone (2023), Max Original
July 15
A Scent of Time (2023), Max Original
American Masters (2023)
July 16
90 Day Fiancé: UK, Season 1, Discovery
Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, HGTV
July 17
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 1, Discovery
July 19
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 1, Discovery
July 20
Body in the Basement, Season 1, ID
Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia (2023), Max Original
My Magic Closet (2023), Max Original
July 21
La Unidad, Season 3
Making Modern with Brooke and Brice, Season 3, Magnolia Network
July 23
Unsellable Houses, Season 4, HGTV
July 24
The Golden Boy (2023), HBO Original
Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen Part One (2023)
July 25
Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home, Season 1, HGTV
July 26
After the Bite (2023), HBO Original
July 27
Harley Quinn, Season 4, Max Original
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Season 6, Max Original
Teenage Euthanasia, Season 2
July 28
Gotham Knights (2023)
How To with John Wilson, Season 3, HBO Original
Restored, Season 6, Magnolia Network
Superman & Lois, Season 3
July 29
August: Osage County (2013)
July 30
Metal Monsters: The Righteous Redeemer, Max Original
Naked and Afraid: Castaways, Season 1, Discovery
July 31
Mother May I Murder?, Season 1, ID
Survive the Raft, Season 1, Discovery