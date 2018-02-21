Terry Gilliam’s The Man Who Killed Don Quixote is one of those classic tales of a director and cast trying and failing for nearly two decades to complete the Sisyphean task of making a movie. But at last, Gilliam has done it. It’s made, it’s expected to debut at this year’s Cannes, and today we have our first photo of Adam Driver and Jonathan Pryce as two men who think they’re reenacting the misadventures of the famous Spanish knight.

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote is basically Terry Gilliam adapting Don Quixote with a new, strange twist: Pryce plays an elderly man living in the present day who becomes convinced that he actually is the knight immortalized in Miguel de Cervantes’ classic novel. He deputizes his friend Toby (Driver), an advertising executive, as his loyal squire Sancho Panza and drags him into various adventures. Gradually, Toby becomes as confused about what’s real and what’s not as his friend is.

Gilliam has been trying to make this movie for almost 20 years, but a storm of setbacks and on-and off-set drama delayed the production so many times that many despaired about it ever getting made. But Gilliam has completed his quixotic quest to finish his dream project, and we’re all going to get to see it very soon. Perhaps after it swans around the festival circuit for a few months we’ll get a trailer. Fingers crossed that they made copies of all the prints so that nothing catastrophic can possibly happen to delay this movie any further.