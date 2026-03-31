“I know most of you don’t remember me...”

Those are the opening lines of the new Masters of the Universe trailer, and I wonder if they are intended as some kind of subliminal acknowledgement that this movie is a nostalgia play for ’80s kids who grew up loving the old He-Man cartoon and toy line. In the years since, there have been some attempts to revive the franchise, and plenty of action figures — although these days Mattel mostly makes them in the style of the original Masters toys in order to appeal to those same ’80s kids looking to recapture the stuff they loved as youths.

Will current kids who don’t feel that same pull connect with this admittedly weird mythology about warriors and barbarian-looking guys and skeleton men with spaceships and giant tigers with saddles and stuff? I genuinely wonder. The new live-action film — the first since the 1987 one starring Dolph Lundgren as He-Man — certainly captures the look of the old toy line. Is that enough? Again, I wonder.

Watch the new Masters of the Universe trailer, starring Nicholas Galitzine as the new He-Man and Jared Leto as Skeletor, below:

READ MORE: 20 Movies That Inexplicably Got Toy Lines

Here is the new Masters’ official synopsis:

In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe.

Masters of the Universe is scheduled to open in theaters on June 5. Also Mattel and Amazon are also hyping a website where you can make yourself into an Eternean by taking a quiz and uploading a photo. I did it myself and here’s what I got.

Photo By Author Photo By Author loading...

The Matt Singer you knew is gone. From now on, I only answer to the name Couragedor.

Get our free mobile app