Eternia: A magical fantasy land filled with mystical creatures, power swords, evil skeleton men, tigers people ride like horses, and pancakes covered in ice cream and chocolate sauce.

Wait, what?

Yes, in celebration of the upcoming live-action Masters of the Universe movie, which updates the timeless 1980s toy line and cartoon series for the modern age with high-tech special effects and oodles of Jared Leto, Denny’s is doing one of our favorite things: An large and bizarre menu of cross-promotional tie-in items consisting of dishes that have never existed in history, either here or in the faraway kingdom of Eternia.

Officially unveiled today, here is what Denny’s is offering on their “Masters of the Universe Menu” — including the aforementioned pancakes topped with ice cream (mint ice cream no less!):

Denny’s Masters of the Universe Menu In honor of the new Masters of the Universe movie, Denny’s is putting ice cream on pancakes for some reason.

READ MORE: A Brief History of Movie Tie-In Food

To recap, in honor of the new Masters of the Universe movie, Denny’s is putting ice cream on pancakes and Pop Rocks in milkshakes for some reason. (I haven’t seen the film yet, maybe there’s a big scene where He-Man defeats Skeletor by exploding his skull head with Pop Rocks and ice cream. That would make some sense given what Denny’s is offering here.)

Masters of the Universe opens in theaters on June 5. Denny’s Masters of the Universe menu is available starting right now for a limited time at participating locations while supplies last. I just hope I have the power to eat it all.

Also, from April 15 through April 22, Denny’s Rewards members who order something off the menu are automatically entered to win one of 10 grand prize packs, including travel for two, hotel accommodations, and access to the world premiere and afterparty for Masters of the Universe.

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