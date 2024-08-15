Multiple Arrests Made in Matthew Perry Death Investigation

Multiple outlets are reporting that arrests have been made following a law enforcement investigation into the death of Friends star Matthew Perry.

According to TMZ, “there have been multiple arrests made, including at least one doctor.” Per The New York Times, “two doctors and two others have been indicted.”

Perry died on October 28 of last year. According to the medical examiner’s toxicology report at the time, “Perry had taken ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety a week-and-a-half before his death.” However “the ketamine in his system at the time of his death ... could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine's half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less.”

Police then began investigating how Perry acquired the ketamine found in his body at the time of his death. Per TMZ, “multiple law enforcement agencies have executed search warrants and seized computers, phones and other electronic equipment to determine who supplied Perry with the ketamine that caused him to lose consciousness last October and drown in his hot tub in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles.”

The Times reports that a federal indictment details charges against “Jasveen Sangha, who prosecutors said was known as the Ketamine Queen,’ and Salvador Plasencia, known as ‘Dr. P.’” The charges include conspiracy to distribute ketamine and distribution of ketamine resulting in death.

The court documents include alleged test messages between the suspects, including one that authorities claim read “I wonder how much this moron will pay” and “Lets find out.”

The medical examiner’s report in Perry’s case noted that there was no evidence of alcohol or drugs like cocaine, heroine, methamphetamine, or fentanyl present at the scene of Perry’s death. The Medical Examiner concluded that the ketamine in Perry’s system resulted in “cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression.” It also cited “drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effects” as “contributory factors” in his death.

Earlier media reports claimed that “key people in Hollywood” had been spoken to by authorities in connection with Perry’s death.

The family of Perry’s stepfather released a statement that read “We were and still are heartbroken by Matthew’s death, but it has helped to know law enforcement has taken his case very seriously ... we look forward to justice taking its course.”

